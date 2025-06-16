Mason & Associates Inc Has $886,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mason & Associates Inc lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $198.61 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $156.66 and a 12-month high of $213.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

