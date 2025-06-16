Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by GEM Asset Management LLC

GEM Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 435,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises 18.4% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $32,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 188.7% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $74.24 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $82.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day moving average of $73.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.