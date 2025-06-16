Lithium Stocks To Watch Now – June 15th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, SolarEdge Technologies, Albemarle, and Eos Energy Enterprises are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, mining, refining and sale of lithium—a key metal used in rechargeable batteries. As demand for electric vehicles, energy storage systems and portable electronics grows, investors often buy these stocks to gain exposure to the expanding lithium market. Their performance tends to track lithium price moves, production capacity changes and advances in battery technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $112.06. The stock had a trading volume of 28,512,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,691,277. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $482.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.72.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $57.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,478,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,494. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.57.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $2.28 on Friday, hitting $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,913,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,222. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $60.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,396. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $113.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.46.

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

EOSE traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.03. 9,468,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,662,844. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.97. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $7.36.

