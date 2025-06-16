JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,427,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,720,000 after purchasing an additional 746,626 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,130,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,143,000 after purchasing an additional 224,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,938,000 after purchasing an additional 506,315 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of JPST opened at $50.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.