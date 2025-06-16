JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2025

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,427,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,720,000 after purchasing an additional 746,626 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,130,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,143,000 after purchasing an additional 224,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,938,000 after purchasing an additional 506,315 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of JPST opened at $50.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.