Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 618.2% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of SYK opened at $377.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.66.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

