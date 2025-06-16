Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,327 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley acquired 86,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.57 per share, with a total value of $25,019,019.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,081,295.01. The trade was a 14.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,390. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (down previously from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 19th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.52.

UNH opened at $313.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $284.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

