iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $92,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 83,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $60.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.96. The stock has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

