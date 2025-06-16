GEM Asset Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GEM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $60.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.96. The firm has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

