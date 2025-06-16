Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:EVAV) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:EVAV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 98.5% from the May 15th total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44.
