Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. Sells 454 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $60.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.96. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

