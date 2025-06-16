Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $20,683,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,383 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.74.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE UNP opened at $223.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.45. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The stock has a market cap of $133.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

