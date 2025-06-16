Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is Sowell Financial Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,380 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 1.4% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $29,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.65 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.65.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

