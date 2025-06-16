Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,593 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $91,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Price Performance
BLK stock opened at $971.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $937.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $971.37. The stock has a market cap of $150.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $766.05 and a 1 year high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total value of $1,704,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,261,628.34. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,082.46.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
