Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,593 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $91,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $971.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $937.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $971.37. The stock has a market cap of $150.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $766.05 and a 1 year high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total value of $1,704,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,261,628.34. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,082.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.