Cypress Advisory Group LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cypress Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.7% of Cypress Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cypress Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $485.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $418.88 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.