Short Interest in Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Drops By 70.8%

Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the May 15th total of 43,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF Stock Performance

Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05.

Institutional Trading of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASEA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

About Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF

The Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (ASEA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE\u002FASEAN 40 INDEX index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted and -selected index of the 40 largest and most liquid stocks from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. ASEA was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

