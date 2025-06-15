Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the May 15th total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $56.98.

Schneider Electric S.E. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.6749 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut Schneider Electric S.E. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “strong sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

