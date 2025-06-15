Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the May 15th total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $56.98.
Schneider Electric S.E. Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.6749 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile
Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.
