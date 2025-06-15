Insider Selling: CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director John S. Hendricks sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,570,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,967,042. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CuriosityStream Trading Down 9.8%

CuriosityStream stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.79. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio is -228.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $2.95 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth approximately $788,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth $657,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth $486,000. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 657.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 109,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

