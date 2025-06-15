Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.46 and last traded at $11.62. Approximately 18,888,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 56,966,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

RGTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 1,813.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

