Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Trading 18.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) shot up 18.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 339,070 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 409% from the average session volume of 66,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Northern Graphite Trading Up 18.8%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$12.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.
Northern Graphite Company Profile
Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.
