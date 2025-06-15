Krilogy Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 137,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $464,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $48.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

