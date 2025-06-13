Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.4% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,703,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 52,445 shares during the period. May Barnhard Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 412,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC now owns 344,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 71,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.03. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

