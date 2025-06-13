Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 41,199 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,199 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,795,000 after acquiring an additional 185,825,669 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812,367 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,002,000 after buying an additional 21,503,265 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,582,000 after buying an additional 12,242,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,035,000 after buying an additional 11,845,657 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $23.90 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

