Albert D Mason Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,159 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 2,668 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,377 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,065 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,811,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.78.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $217.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.45. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

