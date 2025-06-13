Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 198.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,737 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1,302.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $196,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,601 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,081,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $460,160,000 after purchasing an additional 463,470 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 432,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,720,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 237,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NIKE Stock Performance
NYSE:NKE opened at $62.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $98.04.
NIKE Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cfra Research upgraded NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.26.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NIKE Profile
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NIKE
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Super Micro Computer Stock: Two Levels Smart Money Is Watching
- What is a support level?
- Fastenal Stock After Split: Poised for 5 More Years of Gains
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Gold and Commodities: Is the Bull Case Gaining Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.