PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Price Target Raised to $13.00

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get PolyPid alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PolyPid

PolyPid Price Performance

Shares of PolyPid stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. Equities research analysts expect that PolyPid will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyPid

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PolyPid by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 338,853 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PolyPid by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 827,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 148,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.