Etoro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Etoro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock.

ETOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Etoro Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Etoro Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Etoro Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Etoro Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Etoro Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.88.

Etoro Group Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ETOR opened at $62.96 on Monday. Etoro Group has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $79.96.

Etoro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter.

About Etoro Group

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

