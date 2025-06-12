Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Price Target to GBX 1,350

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,460 ($19.79) to GBX 1,350 ($18.30) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SMWH. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.69) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WH Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,430 ($19.38).
WH Smith Stock Down 0.3%
WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported GBX 23.40 ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. WH Smith had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that WH Smith will post 100.9372747 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other WH Smith news, insider Annette Court acquired 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 918 ($12.44) per share, for a total transaction of £10,006.20 ($13,564.05). 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About WH Smith
WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.
