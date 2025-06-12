Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

PAC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

NYSE:PAC opened at $237.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $146.62 and a 1 year high of $241.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.41). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $541.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth $16,136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.