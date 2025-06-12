HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Connect Biopharma Price Performance
CNTB opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. Connect Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.95.
Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Connect Biopharma will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
About Connect Biopharma
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.
