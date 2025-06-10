What is Cantor Fitzgerald’s Estimate for ZM FY2026 Earnings?

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Zoom Video Communications in a report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey expects that the company will earn $3.24 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zoom Video Communications’ current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $751,908,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,056,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,480 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,385,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,471,000. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 41,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,968,113.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 11,839 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $851,342.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,529 shares in the company, valued at $9,026,790.39. This trade represents a 8.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,459 shares of company stock worth $6,669,338. 11.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

