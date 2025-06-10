Neutrino USD Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,226.62 (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00000751 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $65.47 million and approximately $1,226.62 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000048 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,457.90 or 0.99948276 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109,221.78 or 0.99732665 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
About Neutrino USD
Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 408,891,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,624,026 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at.
Buying and Selling Neutrino USD
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
