Rightmove (LON:RMV) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 774 ($10.49) and last traded at GBX 773.20 ($10.48), with a volume of 8775129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 761.20 ($10.32).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 630 ($8.54) to GBX 750 ($10.16) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMV
Rightmove Price Performance
Rightmove Company Profile
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rightmove
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Tankers, Takedowns & Air Taxis: Insiders Are Buying These 3 Names
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- As Gold Surges, Albemarle Stock May Be the Next to Pop
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Robinhood Drops on S&P Snub—Is a Bigger Pullback Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.