Rightmove (LON:RMV) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 774 ($10.49) and last traded at GBX 773.20 ($10.48), with a volume of 8775129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 761.20 ($10.32).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 630 ($8.54) to GBX 750 ($10.16) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

The company has a market cap of £6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 734.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 687.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

