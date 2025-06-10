Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 244 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.2% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,565 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,659.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,033,000 after acquiring an additional 42,019 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of IVV opened at $602.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $582.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
