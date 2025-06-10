Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 244 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.2% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,565 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,659.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,033,000 after acquiring an additional 42,019 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of IVV opened at $602.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $582.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.