Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Power Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.90, but opened at $49.26. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $48.80, with a volume of 62,858 shares trading hands.

Separately, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Power Solutions International in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Power Solutions International Trading Up 0.6%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.45 million during the quarter. Power Solutions International had a return on equity of 293.35% and a net margin of 12.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $46,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,944,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,513,418.87. The trade was a 0.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Power Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Power Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,168,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets.

