Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETH) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.33, but opened at $26.00. Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF shares last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 413,608 shares changing hands.

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF Stock Up 6.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 8.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83.

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of ether (ETH). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in ether. ETH was launched on Apr 23, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.