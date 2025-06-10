Trust Co. of Oklahoma Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,418,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,441,000 after purchasing an additional 523,146 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Altria Group by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 70,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average is $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $99.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MO

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.