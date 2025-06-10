MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.86, but opened at $9.10. MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 18,549 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Up 7.2%

The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

