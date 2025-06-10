Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.46, but opened at $77.99. Novo Nordisk A/S shares last traded at $78.68, with a volume of 2,825,003 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 5.2%

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $356.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.18.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 358.8% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 30,420 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,007,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 286,912 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 67,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.