McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,339 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $64,805,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 19,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $304.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.86. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Erste Group Bank downgraded McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (down from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.48.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

