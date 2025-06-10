City Holding Co. Sells 854 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,256 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,681,000. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 752.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 73,590 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 43,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,327,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $87,359,000 after acquiring an additional 156,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,101,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,279,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.