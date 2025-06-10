City Holding Co. Sells 854 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,256 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,681,000. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 752.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 73,590 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 43,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,327,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $87,359,000 after acquiring an additional 156,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,101,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,279,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.
Comcast Stock Performance
Shares of Comcast stock opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
