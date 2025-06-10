Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.37, but opened at $46.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors shares last traded at $45.65, with a volume of 1,022,949 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASO. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,929,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after buying an additional 90,592 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $1,969,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after acquiring an additional 29,410 shares during the period.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

