Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.51 and last traded at $29.49, with a volume of 12670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

