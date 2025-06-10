Fourpath Capital Management LLC Sells 147 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fourpath Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,794 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,727,000 after acquiring an additional 30,185 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group grew its position in Visa by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 74,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $10,163,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $366.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $676.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $371.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.80.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,642,333.60. This trade represents a 59.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,162 shares of company stock valued at $58,645,479 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

