Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Shares Up 100% – Should You Buy?

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 100% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 223,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 343,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Silver Spruce Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01.
About Silver Spruce Resources
Silver Spruce Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, copper, gold, and base and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pino de Plata project comprising four concessions covering an area of 397 hectors, located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of Western Chihuahua State in Mexico; and the Melchett Lake property covering an area of 4,698 hectares located within the English River Sub-province of the Archean-age Superior Province.
