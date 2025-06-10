Signet Financial Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Wall Street Zen downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $237.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.18 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

