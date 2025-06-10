Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $27,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7%

HON stock opened at $227.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.