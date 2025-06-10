Signet Financial Management LLC Increases Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.55, for a total transaction of $1,138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $497,962.50. This trade represents a 69.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total transaction of $3,367,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,606.58. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $16,923,950 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (down from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $328.40 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.17 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

