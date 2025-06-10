Signet Financial Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $416,340,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14,049.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,424,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,761,930,000 after buying an additional 1,413,945 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,213,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,710,000 after buying an additional 881,224 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,761,000 after buying an additional 735,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11,904.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 631,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 626,304 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 622 shares in the company, valued at $74,279.24. This trade represents a 63.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 98,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $11,805,563.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,082 shares in the company, valued at $25,412,161.98. This trade represents a 31.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,291 shares of company stock worth $12,078,254. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $126.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.44 and a 200 day moving average of $117.77. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.16 and a 1 year high of $132.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HIG. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.71.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

