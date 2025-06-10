SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Upgraded by New Street Research to “Hold” Rating

New Street Research upgraded shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

SES Trading Up 1.9%

SGBAF opened at $6.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SES has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 83.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $535.45 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that SES will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.

