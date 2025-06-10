Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $341,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 3,657.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP stock opened at $107.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.05. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $139.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Shopify from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Shopify from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. CIBC raised their price target on Shopify from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Shopify from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

